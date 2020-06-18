Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery wins International Women's Wine Awards

Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery in Buhl is excited to have won an award from the International Women's Wine Competition.

The Buhl based winery has won many awards over the years.

But their Malbec wine won not only a gold medal, but also best of class.

The grapes were grown in their vineyard, then processed and aged for two years before being bottled one month ago.

Winery co-owner Caitlin Holesinsky says this is a big honor because this competition was open to every winery in the whole world.

"A little bit about the Women's International Wine Competition, it's kind of based off the idea that the women in the household are the ones buying the wine, and so it's judged all by women and it kind of speaks to what women like to drink ad what they are going to buy so it's great that we fit into that," Holesinsky said.

The Malbec is currently only being sold by the glass at Snake River Grill in Hagerman.