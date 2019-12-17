Twin Falls woman speaks on her depression during the holiday

For most people, the holiday season can be a lot of fun as there are numerous holiday parties and social gatherings with family and friends, but believe it or not, the holiday can bring a lot of sadness, self-reflection, loneliness and anxiety, too.

The cause of holiday blues could be stress, unrealistic expectations, over-commercialization, financial stress and the inability to be with one's family and friends, according to WebMD — an online health and medical news site.

Dr. Brian Oslen, a psychologist at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Services in Twin Falls, said holiday parties could also be a reason for one's depression as it could add immense pressure or even just the thought of buying someone a gift.

He adds everybody has a different type of stress, whether it's not having family around or not enough money during the holidays.

In fact, a Twin Falls woman said her lack of family was what caused her holiday depression.

"It makes me wonder, makes me sad they wouldn't reach out and talk to me about Christmas or anything like that," said Mary Royce.

Royce, whose family is all out of state, said she gets depressed and moody around this time, so she tends to isolate herself.

"I can't always get what I want in the area of family being with me," she said. "I have to accept that."

Oslen said one way to combat depression around the holidays is by doing more rewarding activities during the holiday, like volunteering in their community.