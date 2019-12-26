Holiday travel guide for homeowners

The holidays are here! But, before one hit the road, or get on a flight, a pre-travel checklist is needed to help keep homes safe and well during absences.

The key to traveling for an extended time, is planning, eliminating any potential disaster upon your return. (Source: CBS)

Home insurance agent Danny Harkins tells KMVT those who are expecting mail should call their nearest post office so they can suspend service for the time being, or they can ask their neighbors to hold them.

He adds having an automatic security light that can turn on for a couple of hours while people are away can do wonders because it will look like the house is occupied.

Harkins recommends to have their neighbors shovel their front yard, so the home won't look so vacant. It will make people think twice about breaking in, he said.

However, in a worst-case scenario and a home is broken into, a Twin Falls Police officer said to call the department as soon as possible.

"We'll write up a report and let detectives know if we can see there's any video footage showing us kinda what happened," said Bradly Wendlandt. "If possible, we can always dust for prints. It does make it hard this time of year, though, to do things like that because of the snow and all the rain."

Also, insurance can reimburse the homeowner and help them recover from their loss.

"Most homeowners or renters-type policy will have a deductible, so homeowners will come out of pocket for a little," Harkins said.

Wendlandt said people can ask an officer to check their house, too. They will do so during their free time, he said.

And, since it's winter, one must be winter-ready as well.

"Turn your furnace off. You can turn it down, but never below 50," Harkins said. "We suggest 55-58, just so your pipes don't freeze, and everything stays up and running."