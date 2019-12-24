Holiday travel with kids

Kids might get a little bit bored on those long trips to visit relatives or friends for the holidays, which is why it's important to plan fun activities for them or come up with different ways to make the time pass by.

Matthew Conde, Idaho's triple a spokesman, said parents should buy a shower caddy from the dollar store, which can be used to hold a lot of different things like crayons and art supplies..

It can even hold food and beverages, preventing things from spilling everywhere.

Conde also added if one is planning to fly, there are things to do to distress, like sampling local cuisines or visiting art exhibits. One can even get some spa treatments at larger airports, too.