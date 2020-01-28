Holocaust remembered from Poland to Twin Falls

Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Jan. 27 is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and several survivors from the horrible attrocities in Poland during the Holocaust visited the Auschwitz death camp in Poland, to honor the dead and spread the message "never again." A message that resonated from the death camp in Auschwitz, to the city streets of Twin Falls, Idaho, where Rabbi Tony Prater said it's important today's generation remembers and studies the atrocities of the world's past.

"One of the unfortunate things that happens with history, In any history, is that sometimes becomes forgotten or at least parts of it become forgotten or very vague and I think that's what's happening today," Prater said.

He says important people remember the vast scale of death among both the young and old. During the Holocaust, more than 6 million Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, and ethnic minorities are believed to have died been systematically exterminated.

"We live in a state that's just barely over a million," Prater said. "So if you take Idaho and multiply by six you have an idea of what happened during that time period."

Prater described why it's important to look at why the Holocaust happened.

"It was the way people were treated we're treated in general, for who they were," Prater said. "There are a lot of people in this Magic Valley, the state of Idaho, the United States. and the world different than you and I are, and those people are being treated different and that's really what the Holocaust was all about."

The day is also a reminder to point out hate in order to remember and prevent future atrocities from happening.

"I think we need to embrace our difference, understand our difference if nothing else," Prater said. "And we need to look at the news and look at our history and understand people we're killed for a different view point."