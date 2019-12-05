Magic Valley home school group wraps gifts for Valley House residents

Valley House residents will be getting spoiled for Christmas, after a Magic Valley home school group bought presents for them.

Snake River Academy adopted 18 families, 11 women and two men to give Christmas to, as part of their annual Christmas for Valley House event.

More than 1,000 gifts were wrapped and dozens of stockings filled Thursday afternoon in the gymnasium at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

KMVT talked with organizer Kristi Dewsnup, who said in addition to helping those less fortunate, it's also teaching the kids.

“The great thing is that it really helps all of these kids, it helps raise service-minded youth in our communities so that they can grow up and raise the same kind of kids themselves," Dewsnup said. "We really want to remind them that there’s a community they live in and they should be a part of it."

This is the fourth year the group has done this event, and they also partner with the Modern Woodmen of America to help fund the project.