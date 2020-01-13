Homebuilders propose 469-house subdivision in western Idaho

A Pennsylvania-based home construction company has proposed building 469 houses in Idaho further developing a rural farm town into a Boise suburb.

Idaho Statesman reported Friday that Toll Brothers has applied to build the subdivision near Highway 16 north of State Street on land owned by the Rosti family.

Kari Rosti says the land is under contract and has not yet been sold to Toll Brothers. Rosti declined to comment further.

Toll Brothers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Developers say the subdivision would include a pool, playground, multiple pathways and a 191,209-square-foot space for potential commercial development such as a car wash or gas station.