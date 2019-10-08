Homelessness in Idaho

Many Idahoans face homelessness or the risk of becoming homeless each year. Now that winter is approaching, it can be very difficult to stay warm living on the street.

Kim Spiers, the office assistant at Valley House, said with colder temperatures on the way, she's expecting a larger amount of people walking into the shelter to collect items for the winter.

". ... things that we would need for the upcoming winter would be like the blankets, the gloves, socks, warm shoes, jackets, and ear muffs," she said.

Spiers said the shelter only provides temporary housing for six months. But in those 6 months, they're helping the homeless setup goals that will help move them to more permanent housing.