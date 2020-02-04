Homeowner, highway district differ on rural road speed

A Twin Falls man is expressing concerns of the dangers of the road that he lives on, saying that the speed limit is too high. The Twin Falls Highway District disagrees.

Following a fatal crash on Saturday on 3700 North, sometimes known as Orchard Drive, Richard Carney who lives on that same road reached out to KMVT to voice his concerns. He said over the past couple of years, he has seen seven accidents near his house, saying that the speed limit, which is currently 50 mph should be reduced.

"I'd like to see it slower, maybe 45 in stretches and maybe 35 where there are quite a few homes, that would make people a lot safer," Carney said.

Carney has mentioned this to the Twin Falls Highway District before, but he says, that nothing has come of it.

"It really doesn't go anywhere, their interest is in the road and the drivers, I don't think their interest is in the residents."

KMVT did reach out to the Twin Falls Highway District, who declined to speak on camera, but did say they do not have any plans to lower the speed limit, saying, "We have done numerous speed studies, and no passing zone studies, and all the studies came back that the road is plenty adequate for 50 miles per hour."

Regardless Carney hopes that the highway district will take notice after the recent fatal crash.

"I'm hoping that the highway district, after this serious accident that was down the road here, would open their eyes maybe a little bit to things that are happening on the road," Carney said.