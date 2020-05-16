Honoring veterans across the Magic Valley

A group known as "Cruisin' for Our Veterans," hosted a parade style celebration for veterans Saturday.

“Every year we put on a cruise for the veterans in the Magic Valley, the money that is raised, we give back to the veterans in the Magic Valley. So we honor them,” said event organizer Lorri Robb.

Starting in Gooding, the group traveled all across the Magic Valley ending up at Guppies in Kimberly.

“We are going from here to Bliss, from Bliss down to Buhl, from Buhl, to Twin Falls and Kimberly, from Kimberly back over towards Eden and Shoshone, and back to Gooding,” said honorary veteran Mike Day.

They do this all in order to show appreciation for our nations veterans.

Combining their enthusiasm for cars, and their love those who have served our country. Each year the group picks an honorary veteran to represent the group, and lead them as the grand marshal of sorts, for the Cruise.

“The veterans have given so much to the nation, so we are just giving some of that back,” Day said, "It's just gonna be a fun run we are just gonna go for a little cruise around the Magic Valley show off our hot rods a bit, and just kind of break out after being locked up for so long.”

