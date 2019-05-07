Horizon Elementary hosts Jerome K-9 team for live bite demonstration

Third grade students at Horizon Elementary School in Jerome are learning about the partnership between an officer and service dog through the 'Aero and Officer Mike' book.

It's part of the Journeys curriculum an accelerated reading program.

To give students a live demonstration on how an officer and his K-9 partner work together as one, educators invited members from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office to the campus on Monday for a protective bite demonstration.

"We come out and we talked about what the K-9 program is and what the dogs are capable of doing and it kind of gives the kids an opportunity to actually see the dogs working and actually out on the field," said Cpl. Rick Bohling and K-9 handler.

Bohling said the school has hosted them before and he's glad to be back and do the live demonstration once more.

"We also let them come up, if they want to and say hello to the dog after it's over, which shows how social these dogs really are and that they're not working 100 percent of the time," Bohling said. "They also have social side to them, really well trained."