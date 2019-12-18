Horizon Elementary completes ADA compliant playground

After three years of hard work and $65,000 dollars in donations from companies and individuals, Horizon Elementary School’s new ADA playground and walking path is complete.

“We house the extended resource program, so we have a lot of students who have some disabilities, some high impact disabilities, that are challenging,” said the principal of Horizon Elementary School Wendy Ohlensehlen. “A lot of students in walkers, and have other physical limitations.”

With the new ADA compliant playground and path, all the students can play together.

“Our old playground has like 4 inches of gravel so it made it very difficult for the students on the walkers, the students struggled to walk to get out there and play on the equipment,” said the assistant principal Toni Harbough. “It was really fun and exciting to watch them get out there and actually utilize the equipment.”

At Horizon Elementary it’s all about making sure that every student feels included.

“Our mission statement is aim for excellence and everyone matters, and we are really pushing our students to just include everybody and know that everybody has something that they can bring to the table, regardless of their disabilities or abilities,” Ohlensehlen said.

The new ADA compliant playground and walking path is just another way to make sure each student can be safe and have fun outside.