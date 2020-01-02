Horse sustains minor injuries in vehicle crash

A horse sustained minor injuries after the trailer it was riding in was involved in a vehicle crash.

The Twin Falls' Curt Fuller sent KMVT photo of the crash that occurred Wednesday night south of Twin Falls.

The driver told bystanders that horse trailer swung in front of his vehicle and then detached from the truck, landing on its back side with the horse inside.

An area farmer was able to tip the trailer upright and bring it to the road.

Police and fire crews were able to get the horse out safely. A Twin Falls veterinarian came to the scene. While the horse has some minor cuts and bruises, he is expected to make a full recovery.