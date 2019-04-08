Hospital seeks volunteers for various positions

This week is National Volunteer Week.

St. Luke's Magic Valley and Jerome boasts more than 219 active volunteers and uses this week to show their appreciation to them.

This is the first year they're debuting the hand massage program.

No previous experience is required and they'll train you on site.

It helps anxious patients relax while at the hospital. They ask that volunteers work one shift a week which is about two to three hours.

Don't worry, they can work around your vacations and schedule.

It's also a great way to take care of your own health by staying active, learning new skills, socializing and giving back to the community.

“This is actually, I consider this a family environment,” said Kim Patterson, volunteer services coordinator. “We take care of one another. It’s one of the nicest places I've ever worked. People really care about you and they're very polite and friendly.”

Some other positions include receptionist, shuttle drivers and the Jerome location is looking for spiritual care volunteers.

You can learn more by giving her a call at (208) 814-0861.