Southern Idaho hospitals report few firework-related injuries on Fourth of July

Southern Idaho hospitals report very few firework-related injuries on the Fourth of July this year.

More than 5,000 firework-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms during a one-month study period in 2018, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

That number stemmed from a one-month period from late June to late July last year.

Here in southern Idaho, there was one reported firework-related injury Thursday.

That was at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

The hospitals in Wood River, Gooding and Cassia reported no emergency room visits due to the fireworks. KMVT did not immediately hear back from Minidoka Memorial Hospital.