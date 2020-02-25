House OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

Legislation to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors is heading to the Senate after an extraordinary debate in the Idaho House.

Representatives Monday approved the legislation after a two-hour debate that included lawmakers sharing personal stories.

The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear bills for clients.

It also would limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection.

Backers call it consumer protection legislation, while opponents say it would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills.