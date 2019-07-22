House fire injures one in Shoshone

The Shoshone Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that sent one person to a hospital Monday afternoon in Shoshone.

Crews were called to the 200 block of West C Street. Jerome and Gooding fire departments assisted with the blaze. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Shoshone Police Department also responded.

The Shoshone Fire Chief Casey Kelley said the fire engulfed the front of the house. At this point, the chief does not believe the house is a total loss. He said the man who was home may have been treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Check back later for more information.