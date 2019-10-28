CSI combats cheating and plagiarism on campus

Midterms for the first semester at the College of Southern Idaho are just finishing up and KMVT is putting you first by finding out how the college combats both plagiarism and cheating.

How CSI combats both cheating and plagiarism on campus (Source: Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The College of Southern Idaho is home to hundreds of students, all hard at work studying and doing their best to soak in material, though not all students do an honest day's work.

CSI student Berkley O'Rullin tells KMVT why he thinks some students turn to other options when completing work.

“Some people just struggle so they think of the easiest thing they can go to which is cheating or plagiarizing," O'Rullin says.

So what is CSI doing to combat this issue and what policies to they have to prevent it from happening?

Well, KMVT also spoke with Josh de Groot the chair of academic integrity explained what the college does day-to-day that help build a culture of hard work and honesty on campus.

“The policy it is centered around giving faculty the freedom to come up with the exact sanctions, that can be anywhere from a warning or a zero on an assignment all the way to suspension or expulsion from the college," de Groot says.

He goes on to say that the college offers events for students to come and learn more about academic integrity and encourages students to not be afraid to ask questions.