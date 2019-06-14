How businesses look for staff in a low unemployment time

Teenagers are out from school for summer and some are looking for jobs, however, some businesses may be short-staffed still.

With the unemployment rate at 2.8 percent here in southern Idaho, it still may be a struggle for some businesses to find employees.

Dallas Knighton, a manager of Burnt Lemon Grill in Twin Falls, said they may need a few more employees.

"We don't necessarily struggle too hard," he told KMVT.

He does have a 'Now Hiring' sign on the window and is still working hard himself.

"We're lucky to work for the people that we do and have that kind of family orientation that we have in this place and stay for as long as we possibly can. I've worked here since 2010," he said.

As for Chelo Estrada, the owner of La Fiesta, he's looking for at least five or so more employees.

He told KMVT that 36 to 40 people will be fully staffed to him.

"We constantly are trying to hire and we hire a lot of people that come to college and they work," Estrada explained.

But they have constant turnover for that very reason.

"They have to go back home or people leave out of town," he said. "We have our main people that have been here for years."

With bigger corporations and businesses making their way into town, it means more people have more options for work.

"That does, in fact, make it hard, but the only thing you can do is just continue to filter through everything," Knighton said.

Sometimes being so short on staff does ultimately affect customer service.

"We try to do the best we can. Talk to them, you explain to them what's going on. We're busy, we'll tell them we're busy and they're patient," Estrada said. "People understand most of the time."

So what different ways do they try to recruit employees to their business? Kinghton said they try to have fun.

"Fun. Laughter. I mean, you got to work all day anyway and everyone’s got to go somewhere and work and we just try to have fun. We try to have competitive wages with everybody because everybody in town can offer you whatever. We try to be fun and competitive as we can, have fun, laughing at the same time," he said.