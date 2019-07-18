Law enforcement and fire personnel stay cool under heavy gear in the summer

Everyday first responders are out working keeping communitied safe, all under the hot sun in the summer time. KMVT spoke to two agencies in the Magic Valley about how they do their day-to-day jobs while staying cool under all the gear they wear.

"We have a bullet proof vest on top of that and 30 pounds of extra gear, it does not take long to get hot and sweaty out there on a call," said Cpl. Chris Bratt, with Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

"This gear is designed not necessarily to keep you warm, but it's designed to keep you cool," said Aaron Zent, the fire chief of Rock Creek Fire District.

Zent said crews can be in homes on fire of up to 700 degrees.

"This gear is designed to keep you cool. Cool probably in that sense is probably around 100 degrees to 110 degrees inside of your bunker gear," he said.

They also stay hydrated constantly and train in their gear, understanding that it does get really hot.

"This gear, which is composed of pants, coat, a helmet, a mask and an air-pack when fully equipped, weighs anywhere from 40 to 50 pounds on the average firefighter," he said. "That gear also plays a physical role. You get tired faster, and with the added heat of these 100 plus degree days or 90 plus degree days it’s quick to get hot and overheated."

When out fighting blazes, crews are rotated so they can rest and get hydrated.

"The policy typically is every time you get out of a structure fire, you need to drink a bottle of water. So 20 ounces of water, roughly every half hour inside from a fire condition," he said.

For Cpl. Bratt, he has a little device that was made by a cop.

"This vacuum hose attaches to one of my air conditioning vents. This one happens to be in the back and it just hooks into a little J-hook, which just drops down inside your vest and gives you air conditioning inside your vest," he explained of the device called Cool Cop.

He said the bullet proof vests are good at stopping bullets, but not good at letting heat out.

"Once you get sweaty, you sit in your sweat all night and that gets very, very uncomfortable and it can also create some medical conditions," he said. "There’s been times in the summer months you get so uncomfortable, and you begin to itch and it’s a medical condition called prickly heat. You begin to itch to the point where you will actually scratch your skin raw."

He and some of the other deputies with the sheriff's office also bring extra T-shirts to change into.

"If in any event we get miserably sweaty we can actually try to stop at some point, get clear down to our T-shirts, take our T-shirts off and put a dry one back on," he said. "There's even some times where guys will carry extra baby powder and put some baby powder."

While out on their day-to-day jobs, they never know what they will see or do.

"I actually carry several gallons of water in the back for that purpose, so if I get tired or sweaty or need a drink of water out in the middle of nowhere, I have it with me," he said.

They also have other first responders watching out for each other.

"Magic Valley Paramedics, when we have fire calls, they stay on scene, make sure we're being evaluated and any person who has any signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat stress is going to be taken care of immediately. So, thanks to them," Zent said.