One Albion family is reviltizing their town with new and upcoming businesses

A Magic Valley business is showing that they can prosper well in a small community.

One Albion family is aiming to develop and revitalize their town.

In July, Madeline Staley opened Mads Merc & Soda Fountain on North Street. For several years the buildings located on the street sat vacant. Staley said she's leasing the building from her parents, who are the owners of the buildings that were once a bar, a diner and gas station.

"My parents actually own the old college campus and do the Haunted Mansions of Albion and they do the Family Retreat Center up there. That's kind always been their goal," Staley continued, "Now that me and my husband have moved here, it's kind of our goal as well. We're kind of doing business with them and helping them and revitalize Albion."

The soda shop was a former saloon that closed six years ago. Staley said her parents are working to bring back a dining experience for Albion residents and visitors.

"Hopefully in the next four months or so, they'll be opening up the cafe," Staley said.

Since opening the soda shop, there's been a positive reaction from the community, Staley explained. She said their goal is to tap into the town's potential.

"It's just kind of almost like a little paradise coming to Albion." she said. "You just want to feel free, people love it here, so I feel like it's definitely is becoming a place of destination and that's kind of our goal."

Mads Merc & Soda Fountain is open Tuesday through Saturday between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.