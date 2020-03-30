Online schools help Magic Valley students during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has left some schools in the Magic Valley pondering what's next for their students as they remain closed until the end of April.

But there are students in Idaho who don't have to worry about falling behind on their academics.

Like Daisha Sherman, a sophomore, who attends an online school called Idaho Technical Career Academy.

"It's really a lot easier for me and this, and this is the best I've think I've done in public school or like school in general," Daisha said. "This is probably the highest my grades have ever been."

Daisha attended traditional public school freshman year, and she said switching to virtual learning has been a positive change, mainly because by the time she graduates, she will have gotten a head start as a pharmaceutical technician.

"I just seen her really excelled last year with her studies, and being more self-sufficient, like growing, which is really what you want to see when you're getting them closer out the door," said Jennifer, Daisha's mother..

Another Magic Valley woman, Anna Rice-Waters, said her daughter, who's now in the seventh grade, has been attending ITCA's sister school, Idaho Virtual Academy, since the fifth grade.

Rice-Waters admitted, at first, she was a little nervous about online schools and wouldn't have typically gone that route if her daughter didn't need to be taken out of public school for health reasons.

"Traditional school does the best they can, but with how overloaded they are, they're not able to give as much support to someone who might be struggling in a certain area," she said, adding students can spend as much time as they want with a particular subject until they feel confident enough to move on.

"So, academically, that's been huge," Rice-Waters said. "You also don't have to deal with bullying and things of that nature."

For people wondering if online schools will limit a child's social interaction with others — Daisha said no, as there are clubs students can sign up for and activities they can be involved in to get to know their classmates and teachers better.

One thing worth noting, books, laptops and lab supplies are all provided in every semester. Students return them once the school year is out.

Monti Pittman, head of ITCA, said both online schools are ready and willing to share knowledge and expertise with fellow educators in Idaho. She said there are Idaho teachers and staff that used to work in traditional schools and have made the transition to remote learning and are also standing ready to help.

"Our schools also work with a national provider that is giving free content to families, curriculum/platform/services/teacher training to school districts in need," Pittman tells KMVT via email, in addition to hosting webinars and lessons from K-12 educators, she said, which can be found here: www.k12.com/coronavirus.