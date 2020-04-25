How restaurants can plan to re-open

As part of Governor Brad Little's 4-stage plan to re-open Idaho, one requirement is for resteraunts to create a plan that meets CDC guidelines for them to safely re-open.

Nathan Murray, Economic Development Director with the city of Twin Falls told the public in a press conference Friday, that the county health department who oversees a restaurants region, and the inspectors who typically inspect a restaurant will be reaching out to those businesses soon to get those required plans in.

That plan will then have to meet CDC guidelines in order for a restaurant to be open in the later stages of the governors plan.

"Reach out to us or economic development at the city, if you have any questions about that and what the means," said Murray. "We are happy to be a resource for you and point you in the right direction of what those best practices will be."

As soon as Economic Development has the guidelines from the CDC, they will be sharing those across all channels and platforms.