Sawtooth Avalanche Center explains avalanche forecasting

With more snow coming into the Ketchum area later Tuesday night, KMVT is putting you first by finding out what goes into the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's forecasts.

At the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, avalanche specialists were gearing up and headed up into the mountains Tuesday morning. Their main goal is to fill gaps in their data and knowledge.

“Generally we are looking for a hole in our information so something that we have a question about, whether it’s a presence of a particularly weak layer of snow on the snowpack or a recent storm," said Ethan Davis, the lead forecaster.

Davis also tells KMVT that their are five known red flags regarding the increased danger of avalanches.

The first is to look out for recent avalanches in the area. Conditions could be similar, thus increasing the risk.

The second is cracking in the snowpack. when air escapes the snowpack, it causes unstable snow.

Another read flag is wind loading. This is where wind can deposit snow on the mountain up to 10 times faster.

The fourth red flag is heavy snowfall, which they classify as an inch of snow falling every hour.

Lastly, the final red flag is rapid warming, when the temperature starts off cold in morning and warms up as the day goes on.

KMVT also spoke with an international volunteer from Norway, who came to the area, chasing his dreams of working in the snow.

“Really fun to try and figure out beforehand what’s going on," said Martin Stefan. "And then you can actually go out and look and see if you were right."

Their diverse workforce also gave some advise to the average skier or mountain hiker.

"Check our daily forecast, Sawtooth Avalanche Center puts out a daily avalanche forecast every morning by 7:30, rain or shine holidays or no. It’s on the website," Davis said.