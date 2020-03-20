How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the homeless community

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting some of our most vulnerable populations, and that includes our homeless community. Valley House Homeless Shelter heavily depends on their Hands of Hope auction and dinner. This fundraiser brings in 60 % of their yearly budget. Due to COVID-19, the fundraiser has been postponed until further notice.

The shelter provides around 400 boxes of food per month to; families, men and women using their services. However, now they say the future is unforeseeable. Many members of the community turn to them, during their time of need. With this pandemic at hand, they expect that need will only get greater.

“The reason that there is a need, is the fact that there’s a lot of items that they can’t get, on the store shelves. A lot of the people who are living here, are on foot. They don’t have a car, so they go down to the store and they try to get what they need and sometimes it’s not there,” said Sharon Breshears, who is the Executive Director of Valley House Homeless Shelter.

Not only is food becoming harder and harder to find, for those without a car. On the other hand, many of the homeless population relay on free resources that have been cut off because of social distancing. For example, drug and alcohol abuse treatments.

“I’m also in treatment for alcohol abuse, and they’ve cut that off. It’s really hard to get to AA and NA meetings due to the outbreak. So, it’s just been really difficult,” said Brandee Grimsmen.

If you would like to give a helping hand, financially or with food donations, to our homeless community over at Valley House Homeless Shelter. You can call them at, (208) 734-7736.

