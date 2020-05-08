How to keep your children safe in the warm weather

The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, which means children are going to be playing outside more.

(Photo: m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0) (MGN Image)

There are a few things that parents need to remember when their kids are outside playing.

That is the topic of this week's Fit and Well Idaho report.

Sometimes after the winter playground equipment needs to be checked to make sure it is still sturdy and okay to play on... especially playground equipment in the backyard.

The second thing to remember is wearing a helmet when you are out riding a bike or a four wheeler, everybody needs to have a helmet on.

Also, leaving pets or kids in a hot car can be deadly for them.

"One thing to is equipment can be very hot, whether you are at home or at the park, if you are going down slides and getting on and off swings and all of that," said Jennifer Westendorf from St. Luke's Children's. "Sometimes sitting in the sun they can be well over 100 degrees and cause burns, so if it's a hot day outside be thinking about how the kids are dressed to be playing on that equipment."

Also anytime you or your child is outside in the sun, wear sunscreen.