How to protect your skin from the sun during the summer months

South Central Idaho had the most incidents of melanoma compared to the rest of the state in 2016, this is according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Gem State also has the highest melanoma death rate in the United States.

"Overexposure to the sun, causes a sunburn but that’s also what causes skin cancer," said Melanie Gonzales, a program coordinator with St. Luke's Community Health Department.

Putting on sunscreen can require a lot of work, as it needs to be applied every two hours. However, Gonzales said there's an easier way to protect the skin.

"That’s by wearing proper clothing," she said.

This includes hats that can cover ears, faces and sometimes the back of the neck, along with clothing that has long sleeves or full-length pants.

Wearing those types of clothes may be a head-scratcher when the weather is warm and some may not be comfortable with long sleeves and pants, however Gonzales said many people that live in the desert do wear that often.

"When your skin is covered, you actually feel cooler, so you can actually wear clothing that keep the heat of the sun off your skin and that keeps you cooler and protects your skin too. If you think about people in the deserts, they cover themselves up completely and they have lightweight clothing on," she explained.

She went on to say that wearing a lighter colored shirt does not offer as much sun protection as a darker color would.

Rather than applying sunscreen every so often, there is also clothing out there that has ultraviolet protection as well.

St. Luke's will also be holding a community seminar on preventing skin cancer on May 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found on the flyer attached to this story.