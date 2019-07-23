Health officials stress importance of drinking adequate fluids in hot weather

Temperatures were well into the 90s Monday, which increases the chance of dehydration in people who are spending time outside.

Logan Perkins, a doctor completing his residency at St. Luke's, said there are a few easy things people can do to make sure they are staying hydrated.

"If you're feeling thirsty, you need to drink more water. That's one of the first signs that you are dehydrated," Perkins said. "Try to drink extra than what you normally do, especially if you work outside, or are exercising outside."

He said beverages like Gatorade or Pedialyte for children also help to keep people feeling hydrated.

"Drink lots of fluids before you are working out, and then while you are working out as well," Perkins said.

By paying attention to your body and paying attention to what it's telling you, you should be OK in the summer heat.

"I think most of us know when we aren't feeling well. If you start to not feel well, get in some shade and try and cool down and relax," Perkins said.