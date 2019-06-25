Staying safe in and around canals after college student dies

An Idaho community is in mourning Monday night, after a Brigham Young University student drowned in the Teton River.

Alan Hansten, the general manager of North Side Canal Company talks about how to stay safe around canals

The body of Thomas Willie was found Monday morning. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said that he was tubing with 10 other friends when the group encountered a low-head dam. Humphries said Willie got caught in the turbulence on the downstream side of the dam and drowned. Fremont County search and rescue arrived well after Willie had drowned, but the rescue team saved two students who were still in the water after trying to rescue Willie.

KMVT talked with Alan Hansten, the general manager of North Side Canal Company in Jerome, about staying safe in and around canals.

“We advise people to stay away from canals because there is many dangers lurking beneath the surface within the canals, as well as along the ditch banks," Hansten said. "Overgrown vegetation along the banks can hide many of the dangers. The banks have a tendency to slough off, causing a person to fall into the canal and potentially be injured or killed."

Hansten says there is plenty of safe places for people to swim such as public pools instead of swimming in canals.

“People have a tendency to discard trash into the canals such as old tires and construction debris," he said. "We've found concrete with rebar sticking out of it that you could potentially get entangled in and not be able to get free from if you were to fall into the canal."