Idahoans to vote via absentee ballots in the May 19 primary election

Voting is going to look a little bit different this year in the Gem State.

Voting will take place for the upcoming election, all as absentee ballots.

Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation Wednesday on how people can vote in the May 19 primary election.

The entire election will be done through absentee ballots. The state wants to keep people safe and healthy. All registered voters will be getting an absentee ballot request form in the mail.

People can fill that out and mail it in, filling out which ballot they want, Democratic or Republican. Voters will then get an absentee ballot in the mail.

Another way to do it, which can be done right now, is to visit Idahovotes.gov, where people can request an absentee ballot online.

"Some of the key dates going forward, the deadline to register to vote is May 19," said Lawerence Denney, the Idaho Secretary of State. "The deadline to request a ballot is May 19th, The primary election is May 19th. The day that we will be counting the ballots and releasing the results is June 2nd."

For more information visit https://idahovotes.gov/