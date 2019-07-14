Community members share experiences and perspectives with Humans of the Magic Valley event

Martin King has been brewing beer for about seven years. He's a brewer for Von Scheidt Brewing Company LLC in Twin Falls. On Saturday he shared his passion with community members.

"People are curious about certain things when they're home brewing maybe they have a problem with this," King said. "What kind of hops would I I use for this style of beer."

King was just one of dozens of volunteers for the Humans of the Magic Valley event, hosted by the Twin Falls Public Library.

"Provide a spotlight on the variety of people that we have here in the Magic Valley and just that we live and work next to and go to restaurants everyday. They're just all around us," CJ Rasmusson, event organizers said.

The event aim to give community members an opportunity to ask questions or have a safe one-on one conversation with someone they wouldn't interact with on a daily basis.

Volunteers ranging from Twin Falls mayor, firefighter, drag performer, LGBTQ member with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Muslim or a local brewer.

"I had other people more of a moral question like, 'I've never had a beer before, what does it mean to you know someone who drinks everyday, what does it mean who drinks socially, or what is responsible as far as drinking goes'. Its been kind of interesting putting a different point of view putting in mind," King said.

The public library brings the event twice a year at no cost to the community. The event is held during the summer and winter time and the library are always seeking out volunteers to be part of the conversations.

Cory Smith who is a drag performer and went by his stage name 'Ethena' at the event said there were surprising questions asked by community members and enjoyed talking to them and the other volunteers.

"We're kind of all in this adventure together and it is a little intimidated but we're here together," Ethena said. "Its a really cool thing to share and talk to each other about our past, our dreams and why we are here to represent."