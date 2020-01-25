Humans of the Magic Valley highlights the community of Twin Falls

Twice a year, the Twin Falls Public Library hosts Humans of the Magic Valley, where people can come and learn about new people they have never met.

From a kidney donor to an amputee, the Humans of the Magic Valley is all about meeting people you’ve never had a chance to talk to before.

“It’s an event where we invite different members of the community from different walks of life, different levels of abilities, different careers, hobbies, just kind of from all over, to come and share their stories and it’s just kind of the highlight the diversity and different people we have living in the magic valley,” said CJ Rasmusson, with the Twin Falls Public Library.

It provides a safe place to learn about things you’ve always wanted to know about.

“Have conversations with each other and provide a space where people can ask questions if they have them for any of our volunteers that they may not feel comfortable asking in a more social environment, it provides a space where people can ask questions and get answers in one on one interviews,” Rasmusson said.

One volunteer says that the event is very unique and representative of the community of Twin Falls.

“Twin Falls is a very cool place to live because of these types of events, very open, very warm and welcoming and this just shows how warm and welcoming we are when we can talk about things that are personal in your life, and not be afraid to have people ask you those questions, it’s very wonderful to be here,” said Tony Prater.

And he says, that if you couldn’t make the event, the library would be happy to set up another time.

“If you want to know more about us, as Humans of the Magic Valley, contact the Twin Falls Public Library, and they can set up a meeting with us on any other day, so if you aren’t comfortable doing it in this situation, or you missed tonight, contact them and we’re happy to do that for you,” said Prater.