Hundreds gather at Idaho Statehouse to protest George Floyd's death

Hundreds gathered at the Idaho statehouse Sunday for a protest against the killing of George Floyd. Many ethnicities and backgrounds were represented, all for the same reason.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Idaho Statehouse Sunday to protest George Floyd's death, along with other acts of racial injustice happening across the country (Source: KBOI/CBS2)

"I’m here because I’m a young, black woman living in America and my people aren’t getting the justice that they deserve," said protestor Jordan Parker. "It’s time we speak out and get the justice that we deserve, that we are treated equally all over Idaho and all across America.”

People all across the country have been speaking out after a video was released of George Floyd being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer. He was pronounced dead later in police custody.

“I’m sick of my people getting killed because of our skin color instead of who we are as people," said protestor James Honell. "It hurts watching this on Instagram on the news."There have been demonstrations and riots all across America, many that have been extremely violent.

But here in Boise, protestors say they hope that this demonstration can show that peaceful protests can be powerful and impactful.

“To see so many people out here with so many races and nationalities with the same peaceful message," said protestor Christopher Stewart. "It really shows how Idaho is evolving into a better city.”