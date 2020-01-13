One man's Facebook post, has sparked conversation on whether or not the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is limiting opportunities for sportsmen. Putting you first, KMVT investigated, speaking with department to find out why over 200 elk were killed and why some hunters are angry about it.

Hundreds of elk killed: Fish and Game explain ‘depredation’ study (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

According to the Facebook post, with an attached photo of what looks to be elk carcass, it says. "This is part of the 172 elk delivered to Scarrow Meat by the Idaho Fish and Game after they hired hunters to kill them because of a depredation complaint from a farmer north of Shoshone."

At last check this post has 504 comments. One commenter said quote "Everyone call and complain and let's make this public and spread the word regarding the corruption."

The Fish and Game officials say they have actually processed 206 elk this year with all the meat given to non-profit organization, Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. This was all done in part of a research project with the University of Idaho that is meant to prevent an alleviate elk depredation.

"This was all conducted under an experimental research project trying to evaluate the effectiveness of sharp shooting to modify elk behavior," said Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager.

This project occurred between the times of July and October of 2019 throughout 5 different game management units.

"If you put that two hundred elk in context of the elk population, you know it's a fairly small percentage of the elk out their on the landscape," said Mcdonald.

KMVT also asked them, why fish and game didn't allow sportsmen to help harvest the elk?

"In often times what elk do in response to our efforts to try and reduce depredation is they change their behavior. The big change they make is they go nocturnal, so they are not even their unless it's dark, and we do not have a mechanism to allow or way for sportsman to hunt at night under those situations, it's a public safety issue, Said Mcdonald."

The Fish and Game office said they encourage the public to call their offices if they have any questions or concerns during their regular business hours.