Hundreds show up to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace with annual build day

People across the county helped kids in need Saturday, including people in Twin Falls, as part of the annual Bunks across America day.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Twin Falls Visitor's Center to do their part in building 3,000 bunk beds at buildings like this across the country.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Executive Director Luke Mickleson said that nationwide, he expects there were “probably over 10,000 volunteers,” Mickleson explained.

Among the volunteers were Canyon Ridge cheerleaders, Halo Dawson and Chloe Burgess

“I think it’s a great way to support our community and just really get involved and show our faces,” Dawson said.

“I think it's important to go out to events regarding the community. It's good to get our name out there, and it would have been a good event to go to regardless of whether it was for cheer or not,” Burgess added.

It’s all about the community coming together, according to Mickleson.

“We've just had so many great people and great volunteers want to be a part of sleep in heavenly peace across the nation, that we felt obligated, in Twin Falls and the staff we just felt obligated to provide that avenue for everybody. And you know what, there's just great people in the world that want to help, and we're just glad to be a part of it,” Mickleson stated.

Mickleson also said it was a dream come true to see so many people out.

“Seven years ago when we started this in my garage, I had no idea that it was that big of a need out there, but to... I didn't realize how awesome not just Twin Falls, but every parts of the country, there are people that want to help and want to give back. And to see these types of volunteers, these numbers here, it's just a dream come true to know there are that many good people in the world,” Mickleson explained.

