Hunger Coalition seeks support following record demand for services

The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue continues to see record numbers of people accessing their food pantries and programs.

Kristin McMahon, communication and development supervisor with the coalition, said more children are stopping by their Bloom Truck. The truck travels throughout the Wood River Valley and provides free-fresh vegetables and fruits.

"It's in its third summer now and we're seeing 16 percent more kids this summer than ever before," McMahon said.

The Hunger Coalition is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to provide healthy meals to the community and tackle food insecurity.

The organization relies on donations to help with their programs.

"A very generous local donor has posted a $50,000 matching gift, so that means anybody that gives now through Aug. 31. their donation will be doubled, that means you can provide twice as much food, twice as much joy, that comes with all that food and just make your donation go twice as far," McMahon said.

In April, the coalition had nearly 800 people access their food pantry, an all time high number so far this year for the nonprofit.

Donations can be made by checks and be mailed to 121 Honeysuckle Street Bellevue, ID 83313.

