Hunters have option to comment on mule and white tail deer management plan

One of the more popular big game hunts will soon have a new management plan later this year.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is currently drafting its mule and white tail deer management plans. On Wednesday, they held a open house for public comment and questions on the draft plans.

These are the plans we use to develop the overarching management strategy for our populations, for habitats and hunter opportunities," said Rick Ward, a regional wildlife manager in the southwest region.

The previous mule deer plan was a 10-year plan and has expired. They are now looking for public input on the draft plan.

The plan is for the entire state.

"One of the big things in the mule deer plan, we have whole section on addressing hunter congestion. Mule deer hunters for quite a long time, 20 years at least, have expressed frustration on hunter congestion, overcrowding," Ward continued. "We have some, at this point, are looking at exploring some different options for ways to address hunter congestion. They may be things like stratified hunts, hunt a certain area or things like that. This is really the first step, we’re just starting the conversation with the public."

Public comment will be taken until June 20 to help develop the management plan for those who like to hunt these species of deer.

Hunters can submit comments online on the Idaho Fish and Game's website.