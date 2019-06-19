I-80 reopens after multi-car train derailment near Wells, Nevada

Lanes along Interstate 80 near Wells, Nevada, reopened Wednesday afternoon following a multi-car train derailment.

Nevada Highway Patrol was notified of the crash at about 10 a.m. The train derailed about three miles east of Wells, near mile marker 355. About nine flat cars, two tankers and three box cars derailed, however the total number has not been confirmed.

NHP said the Union Pacific tracks run parallel to the north of I-80. The interstate was closed for approximately 50 minutes.

There was a white powdery substance blowing from one of the rail cars toward the interstate. The substance was determined to be aluminum oxide, which is not toxic, but is a skin irritant. Anyone who comes in contact with it is advised to wash it off.

More information will be posted if it becomes available.