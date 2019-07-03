I-84 reopened after crash blocks lanes west of Burley

A crash on Interstate 84 west of Burley blocked traffic for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police told KMVT News the crash happened around 1 p.m.

ISP said a semi-truck hauling an over-sized load slowed down abruptly, causing the two cars behind it to hit each other and flip over.

The incident blocked both lanes. Officials had to shut down the westbound lanes while they cleared the accident. ISP said nobody was taken to the hospital.

Cpl. Andrew Hitt said he wouldn't be surprised if the cars were totaled.

Hitt said this is an example of why drivers always need to keep their eyes on the road.

Hitt said to make sure drivers and all those in their car have their seat belt on at all times.