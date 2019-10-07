I-84 crash near Wendell blocks eastbound traffic

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 84 near Wendell is blocked Monday morning due to a crash.

KMVT reporter Garrett Hottle saw that a car had rolled into the media and eastbound traffic was backed up.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash milepost near 156. According to a news release, both eastbound lanes are blocked as of 11:26 a.m.

ISP, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics could were on-scene. Authorities have not released if anyone was injured.

Check back for details.

