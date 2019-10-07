I-84 crash near Wendell blocks eastbound traffic

A crash on Interstate 84 near Wendell blocked eastbound traffic Monday Morning (Source: KMVT)
By  | 
Posted:

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 84 near Wendell is blocked Monday morning due to a crash.

KMVT reporter Garrett Hottle saw that a car had rolled into the media and eastbound traffic was backed up.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash milepost near 156. According to a news release, both eastbound lanes are blocked as of 11:26 a.m.

ISP, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics could were on-scene. Authorities have not released if anyone was injured.

Check back for details.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus