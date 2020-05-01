I-84 semi crash tips delivery truck and trailers, causes secondary crash near Jerome

Two semi-truck drivers are uninjured following a rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome.

Two semi-truck drivers are uninjured following a rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome. (Source: Kade Atwood/KMVT/KSVT)

Idaho State Police said a FedEx truck pulling two trailers headed toward Boise was slowing down to stop on the shoulder. A semi-truck traveling behind couldn't stop in time and clipped the back of the FedEx truck.

The impact caused the FedEx truck to roll onto its side and other semi-truck ran off the roadway. The crashed happened at about 10 a.m. and one lane of traffic was blocked.

ISP Lt. Robert Rausch told KMVT this crash contributed to a secondary crash because of traffic slowing down. Drivers are asked to pay attention and be careful.