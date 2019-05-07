'I just want the community to trust the sheriff's office again' : New Lincoln County sheriff sworn in plans for community outreach

On Monday, Lincoln County Commissioner officially recognize Rene King as the new sheriff.

Commissioners, family, friends and members from law enforcement agencies gathered outside the Lincoln County Courthouse to be part of the swearing-in ceremony and congratulate King.

"I used to work here years ago, and my heart lies here in Lincoln County and it's been a life-long goal," said King.

King went up against two other candidates and was appointed by the commissioners. The sheriff position opened after former sheriff Rene Rodriguez resigned and is facing lewd conduct, rape and sexual abuse charges.

King worked as a deputy for the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and told KMVT news he's ready to put in the work for the county.

"My biggest thing is getting out there," King said. "I don't know what the community wants unless I go out there and ask them. The sheriff's office has some bad marks on it right now and I want to change that. I want the community to trust the sheriff's office again."

After King was sworn in, county commissioners expressed how they're looking forward to working wit him.

King will oversee about 13 employees and appointed Jocelynn Nunnally as chief deputy. He will serve the remainder of the term and is up for re-election in 2020. King said he does plan to run for the position.