INL evacuated 'nonessential' employees, neighboring wildfire grows to 90K acres

The Idaho National Laboratory has evacuated "nonessential" employees at several facilities due to a growing wildfire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the wildfire had grown to about 90,000 acres. According to an INL news release, Highways 20 and 26 are open in all directions. Radiation monitoring is ongoing, and based on the information obtained so far, there is no risk to the public.

Earlier in the day, employees were evacuated from several INL facilities including Central Facilities Area, Advanced Test Reactor Complex, Naval Reactors Facility, EBR-1, Integrated Waste Treatment Unit, Radioactive Waste Management Complex, Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project and Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.

According to a press release, the action was taken due to changes in wind and fire behavior since earlier Tuesday morning. Other potential curtailments are possible as the fire grows closer to the central region of the site.

The fire being called the Sheep Fire began after a lightning strike at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Bureau of Land Management and INL now estimate the Sheep Fire has burned about 85,000 acres. Firefighters from both agencies are battling the blaze.