Recovery motorcycle ride begins with tragic crash, smaller group still touring Idaho centers

The second annual Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride ride was delayed in coming to Twin Falls on Thursday following a crash that claimed the lives of two of the riders.

The second annual IROAR event visits local recovery centers across Idaho (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)

When KMVT was notified of the event, around 200 riders were supposed to ride in to Twin Falls on their way to the local recovery in motion center.

But Thursday there was a tragic crash on Interstate 84, east of Boise where one of their riders was killed at the scene and another was transported to a Boise hospital where he later died.

Organizers said at that point, many people backed out of the ride, but the ones who did continue eventually made their way to Twin Falls, where they were met with food and the local people from Recovery in Motion at the Twin Falls Visitors Center.

"So now the event has turned into something bigger, than just this now, and the wife was particularly involved in the IROAR and now it looks like it's going to start to be a memorial ride for her, and her husband," said John Brannen, the director of Recovery in Motion.

The people who continued on the ride are planning to visit all nine of the Recovery in Motion centers in Idaho.

Idaho State Police issued a news release about the crash. The crash occurred at about noon Thursday, about 15 miles east of Boise on Interstate 84.

ISP said Douglas Renaud, 63, of Caldwell was driving on a motorcycle with passenger Jacqueline Cramer, 56, of Emmett. Renaud left the roadway on the median side and overturned.

Cramer died at the scene and Renaud was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died of his injuries. By Thursday evening family had been notified.

ISP said both wore helmets and the eastbound left lane was blocked for about two and a half hours. ISP is investigating the crash.