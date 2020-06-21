ISP investigating damage done to Liberty Bell replica outside Idaho Statehouse
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM MDT
Idaho State Police are investigating a report of damage done to the replica of the Liberty Bell outside the Idaho Statehouse.
The bell sits just below the front steps of the Statehouse on W. Jefferson Street.
The damage was reported to have occurred Saturday evening, June 20.
As the investigation is ongoing, no additional information is available at this time.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.