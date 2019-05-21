ITD, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office remind people about safety ahead of 100 deadliest days

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department are reminding people to be safe during the 100 deadliest days.

ITD reports that 102 people died on Idaho roads during that time frame in 2018, an increase from 90 in 2017.

“Between the period of Labor Day and Memorial Day, it's called the hundred deadliest days, and that's an unfortunate title, but it because we see an uptick in crashes during those warmer summer months,” explained Jessica Williams, with the Office of Communication with ITD.

The most important part of being prepared is wearing a seat belt, according to the ITD and their “click it don't risk it” campaign.

“If you buckle in, you're going to potentially reduce your fatality rate by 50 percent if you’re involved in a crash. And that's a substantial number. So again, it's really one of the easiest things that people can do to help protect themselves, and to encourage their loved ones to protect themselves as well,” Williams stated.

In Twin Falls County, the sheriff's office is working to make sure that number goes down as well, explains Cpl. Neil Schultz.

“Our seat belt campaign, it's just starting, we're going to be looking for drivers not belted, children not restrained, those types of violations,” Schultz said.

And with the warmer weather comes more dangers.

“Obviously there's more traffic on the road, people are going on summer vacations, family trips, just more traffic leads to more problems. Speed, inattention and impairment, which all three of those are preventable,” Schultz said.

Schultz also encourages all drivers to do one thing.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, pay attention to traffic, if the traffics slowing down in front of you, slow down. If it's windy and it looks like there may be a dust storm or some other hazard up the road, start slowing down before it's too late,” Schultz said.