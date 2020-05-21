ITD asks for DMV customers to use website while they catch up on backlog

As Department of Motor Vehicle offices begin to re-open across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department is asking drivers to use online services instead.

Data shows an estimated service backlog of 40,000 driver's license or ID card customers, 50,000 vehicle registrations, and 10,000 vehicle titles statewide.

Some other important numbers to know is that in a typical month, DMVs across the state process about 250,000 transactions, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, office access has been limited, resulting in the backlog, explains transportation department DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez.

"We have a significant backlog of approximately 100,000 customers," Gonzalez said. "We're encouraging the public to go online, and do the transactions online and only go into the DMV office if it is absolutely necessary,"

Expanded online services at itd.idaho.gov include:

-Renewing your license/ID

-Purchasing a replacement license/ID

-Purchasing your driving record

-Renewing vehicle registration

-Ordering personalized plates

And for those traveling for the Memorial Day weekend, people don't have to worry about expired registration or tags, explained Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

"We're still working traffic laws, so people running stop signs, exceeding the speed limit, things like that," Mencl said. But when it comes to identifying vehicles that aren't registered or the sticker is expired or what not, we're giving people a break on that, because we recognize DMVs throughout the state of Idaho have been closed for a significant amount of time, and because of that there's a backlog."

Licenses and registrations expiring between March 1 and May 31 now have until June 30 to renew.