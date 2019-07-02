ITD replaces 'Welcome to Idaho' sign, adds 'sticker' sign

Visitors or Idaho residents traveling near the border north of Jackpot, Nevada, will be greeted by a new "Welcome to Idaho" sign. Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department spent Tuesday morning replacing the sign with a new one.

ITD also installed an additional sign, resembling the structural shape of Idaho. ITD hopes the public will place stickers on the new, blue Idaho-shaoed sign instead of the welcome sign, after receiving feedback from community members that the welcome sign was losing its appeal covered in graffiti and stickers.

"We find that this is one of the signs in the state that people really like to put a lot of stickers on and kind of showcase where they've been," said Jessica Williams, public information specialist with District 4 Idaho Transportation Department. "This sign should actually have a 12-year life span, but because of all of the graffiti, and stickers on it. It's been about two years."

Williams said they will monitor the area and see if their project turns out to be successful. ITD would also like feedback from the community about why there is a high level of interest putting stickers in state signs.

Williams reminds the public to be safe while taking pictures in front of the welcome sign.