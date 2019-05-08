ITD to have more than a dozen of construction projects this summer

If you're heading out on those Idaho roads this summer for a trip or for just day-to-day travel, you might want to give yourself a little extra time as the Idaho Transportation Department will have more than a dozen road projects going on.

"We have a multitude of projects taking place around our region, whether they'd be construction projects, maintenance projects, or a combination of both," explained Jessica Williams, a spokesperson for ITD's District IV.

ITD said they will have 16 different projects going on in southern Idaho this summer.

"When the weather is warming up like right now... We really hit the ground hard with all of the construction projects," she said.

One of the bigger projects is the Interstate 84, Interstate 86 Salt Lake City interchange.

"That's something that's going on since last year and it's going to continue on this year," she explained.

Willaism said it's crucial that motorists follow the signs on the road instead of the GPS, as they travel in any area of roadwork.

"Because GPS unit sometimes will not be able to navigate them through those road constructions zones," she said.

All the projects that the department is working on this summer, they've been planning them for at least five years or more.

"We have a van that drives around that actually measuring how deep ruts are on a roadway how many cracks there are on a roadway and how many potholes there are," explained Nathan Jerke, a project manager with ITD.

Safety is always on their minds as well.

"We are concerned about how many crashes we do have in our construction zones because people are being aggressive, or they're being inattentive with their driving habits," he said.

Like in the past two years, there were many crashes reported on the Interstate 84 construction zone between Twin Falls and Burley, and officials ultimately lowered the speed limit.

"We have to take time to analyze the cause and effect of every one of our decisions," he said. "It might seem like it's real easy to go out and lower the speed limit by 20 miles an hour, but that might actually cause more crashes."

They ask that motorists to pay extra attention in construction zones.

"It's not only construction drivers, there's people out there walking those roadways and they are our workers out there trying to make that roadway safer, ultimately," Jerke said.

While the department is constantly looking at roads, bridges and infrastructure that needs to be fixed up, they do have processes that allow the public to get involved in the design.

"We try to make it as good as we can, but we like to have input, not only from citizens that live and drive on that roadway but citizens across Idaho because everybody has a unique idea or input on that," he said.

For a map of the 16 construction projects going on this summer, check out the photo below.