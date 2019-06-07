ITD to start construction on US-30 bridge near Banbury Hot Springs

Motorists who drive on U.S. Highway 30 near Banbury Hot Springs in Buhl will be met with construction next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will start construction on the Salmon Falls Creek Bridge on Monday.

During construction, they will be replacing the U-S-30 bridge structure, rebuild the approaches and replace the guardrails.

In a release, ITD said the current bridge has exceeded its life expectancy and the new structure will be wider and longer with two 12-foot lanes in each direction. A left turn lane will also be added.

Traffic on that part of US-30 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone.

They plan to finish this project by next spring.